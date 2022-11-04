Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Universal Security Instruments Stock Performance
Shares of Universal Security Instruments stock opened at $3.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.65. Universal Security Instruments has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $5.25.
Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.64 million during the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%.
About Universal Security Instruments
Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.
