UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Sells 533 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 1.2% in the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 98,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after buying an additional 9,684 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 15,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.9% in the second quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% during the second quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 204,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,711,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.06.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.57. 19,421,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,085,406. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

