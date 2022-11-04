Uquid Coin (UQC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $83.70 Million

Uquid Coin (UQC) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. Over the last week, Uquid Coin has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Uquid Coin token can currently be purchased for about $8.37 or 0.00039732 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Uquid Coin has a total market capitalization of $83.70 million and approximately $5.73 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003257 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000294 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000364 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,700.59 or 0.31661307 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00012366 BTC.

Uquid Coin Profile

Uquid Coin was first traded on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @uquidcard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace.UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

