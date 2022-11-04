Urban Edge Properties (UE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on December 30th

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Urban Edge Properties has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Urban Edge Properties has a payout ratio of 152.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Urban Edge Properties to earn $1.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.0%.

UE stock opened at $13.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33. Urban Edge Properties has a 52-week low of $12.91 and a 52-week high of $19.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.03.

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $97.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.89 million. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 8.82%. Research analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the first quarter worth $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the first quarter worth $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the second quarter worth $337,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the first quarter worth $388,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 94.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 12,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UE. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Urban Edge Properties to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Urban Edge Properties from $14.25 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

