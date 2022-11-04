US Capital Advisors Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Stem in a report released on Tuesday, November 1st. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Mohajer now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.17) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.19). The consensus estimate for Stem’s current full-year earnings is ($0.67) per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Stem’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Stem in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Stem in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Stem from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Stem from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Stem from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stem presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.30.

Stem Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STEM opened at $11.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.93. Stem has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $27.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). Stem had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $66.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.96 million.

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Alan Russo sold 160,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $2,355,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 139,594 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,031.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 28,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $385,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,965.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Alan Russo sold 160,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $2,355,087.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 139,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,031.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 815,314 shares of company stock worth $12,685,600 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stem

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STEM. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Stem during the first quarter worth about $30,405,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Stem by 27.7% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,153,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,489 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Stem by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,934,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,414,000 after purchasing an additional 848,277 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Stem by 102.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,312,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,514,000 after acquiring an additional 664,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stem by 62.9% during the first quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 1,142,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,582,000 after acquiring an additional 441,408 shares during the last quarter. 52.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stem

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

Further Reading

