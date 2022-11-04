USDD (USDD) Reaches Market Cap of $722.11 Million

USDD (USDD) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. USDD has a total market capitalization of $722.11 million and approximately $55.91 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004857 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, USDD has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

USDD Token Profile

USDD’s genesis date was May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 725,332,037 tokens. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDD’s official website is usdd.io.

USDD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDD is a fully decentralized algorithmic stablecoin. USDD protocol runs on the TRON network. TRON is a decentralized network where the external market decides token prices.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

