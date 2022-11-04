Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Barings LLC

Barings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,842 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $7,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $27,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Valero Energy by 81.7% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 164.9% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Valero Energy by 89.5% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares in the company, valued at $72,362,822. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:VLO traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $128.81. The stock had a trading volume of 55,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,946,306. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.20. The company has a market capitalization of $50.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.66. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $65.13 and a twelve month high of $146.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.43 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $44.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.16 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.76 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $148.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.38.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.