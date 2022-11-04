Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of VNDA traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.13. 346,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,857. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $20.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.33. The firm has a market cap of $572.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.65 and a beta of 0.50.
Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $64.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.00 million. Analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at Vanda Pharmaceuticals
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 11,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 39,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 50,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA)
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
- eBay or Etsy: Which Is The Better Buy?
- Mid-Caps CommScope, Dycom Outperform Broader Telecom Industry
- Paypal Shows Promise With Strong Buy Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.