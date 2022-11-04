Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of VNDA traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.13. 346,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,857. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $20.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.33. The firm has a market cap of $572.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.65 and a beta of 0.50.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $64.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.00 million. Analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 3,605 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $37,023.35. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 96,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,831.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 11,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 39,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 50,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

