VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BATS:XBTF) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Shares of VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BATS:XBTF – Get Rating) were down 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.81 and last traded at $19.82. Approximately 4,294 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.06.
VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.74.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF (XBTF)
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.