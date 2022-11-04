Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) Shares Bought by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank owned about 0.13% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF worth $7,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 14,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ESGV traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.94. 4,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,579. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.47. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $60.74 and a twelve month high of $88.85.

