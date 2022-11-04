Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Bought by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,262 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at $50,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VEU opened at $45.59 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $43.06 and a 52 week high of $63.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.06.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.