Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stock Position Reduced by Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 39,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 763,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,142,000 after acquiring an additional 74,968 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 146.7% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 66,328 shares during the last quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 113,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 114,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 18,920 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEU traded up $1.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,297,900. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.06. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $43.06 and a 1-year high of $63.83.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

