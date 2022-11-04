Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Increased by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 113.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,579 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Wade Financial Advisory Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 273,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,170,000 after purchasing an additional 65,132 shares during the period. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,236,000 after purchasing an additional 18,854 shares during the period. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 39,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

VEA stock opened at $38.00 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $53.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.38.

