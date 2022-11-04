Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is New Legacy Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

New Legacy Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 55.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,332 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 4.3% of New Legacy Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. New Legacy Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 296,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,666,000 after purchasing an additional 17,766 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 5,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 15,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 59,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.9% in the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 78,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 16,119 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 3.9 %

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,229,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,627,980. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $52.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.64.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

