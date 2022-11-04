Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Position Boosted by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,257,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 24,073 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises 1.0% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned about 0.42% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $66,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,160.9% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4,540.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK traded up $1.75 on Friday, reaching $50.74. 335,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,132,690. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.99 and a fifty-two week high of $70.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.10 and its 200-day moving average is $53.41.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

