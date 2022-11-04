Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTHR) Stock Price Down 1%

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $166.51 and last traded at $167.45. 23,063 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 39,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.07.
Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund Trading Down 1.0 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.57.
Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th were paid a $0.645 dividend. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund (VTHR)
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
- eBay or Etsy: Which Is The Better Buy?
- Mid-Caps CommScope, Dycom Outperform Broader Telecom Industry
- Paypal Shows Promise With Strong Buy Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.