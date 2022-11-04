Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTHR) Stock Price Down 1%

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $166.51 and last traded at $167.45. 23,063 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 39,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.07.

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund Trading Down 1.0 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.57.

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th were paid a $0.645 dividend. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund in the third quarter worth about $306,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 62,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,005,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,436,000.

