Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 5.2% of Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,982,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,734,274,000 after acquiring an additional 943,694 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,665,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,003,000 after buying an additional 70,529 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after buying an additional 376,138 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,916,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,332,000 after buying an additional 5,413 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,302,000 after buying an additional 215,908 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $181.36. The stock had a trading volume of 8,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,597. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.63. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $241.06.

