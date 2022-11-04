Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Windham Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Windham Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,688 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 9.6% of Windham Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Windham Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $40,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 8,195 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 297.2% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 19,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $187.49. The stock had a trading volume of 114,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,567,747. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $190.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.00. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

