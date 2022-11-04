Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Acquires 200 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 199,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,552,000 after acquiring an additional 8,398 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 333.3% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 53.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 52,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,046,000 after acquiring an additional 18,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on LHX shares. TheStreet raised L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $332.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total value of $4,904,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,926 shares in the company, valued at $24,258,633.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 48,478 shares of company stock valued at $11,472,458 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LHX stock traded down $9.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $225.65. The stock had a trading volume of 31,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,874. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.71 and a one year high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $230.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.75.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.21). L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 77.78%.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.