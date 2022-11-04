Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Buys 405 Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. grew its holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,522 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of BP by 10,274.3% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,070,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,341 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of BP by 22.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,928,397 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $54,837,000 after purchasing an additional 351,830 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its position in shares of BP by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 920,369 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,059,000 after purchasing an additional 12,918 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,904,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of BP by 39.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 725,699 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $21,336,000 after purchasing an additional 205,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of BP from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 510 ($5.90) to GBX 535 ($6.19) in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of BP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.94.

Shares of BP stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,718,026. BP p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $25.33 and a 52-week high of $34.30. The company has a market cap of $106.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.84, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.41. BP had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a positive return on equity of 32.23%. The company had revenue of $67.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.3604 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -41.40%.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

