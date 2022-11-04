Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Grows Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after purchasing an additional 313,344 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,738,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,724,000 after acquiring an additional 140,074 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,203,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,724,000 after acquiring an additional 392,964 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,376,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,412,000 after acquiring an additional 176,991 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,849,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,051,000 after acquiring an additional 12,772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

NYSE:STZ traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $239.66. 16,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095,518. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $237.00 and its 200-day moving average is $241.62. The firm has a market cap of $44.21 billion, a PE ratio of 778.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.59 and a twelve month high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,032.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.84, for a total transaction of $1,044,748.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,848,678.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total value of $580,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,481.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.84, for a total transaction of $1,044,748.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,848,678.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on STZ. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.64.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Further Reading

