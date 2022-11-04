Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises approximately 1.0% of Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,245,000 after buying an additional 181,966 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 212,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $21,472,000 after buying an additional 39,001 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 117.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 30,124 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after buying an additional 16,289 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,104 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 665.6% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 31,089 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after buying an additional 27,028 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.75. The company had a trading volume of 326,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,908,871. The company has a market cap of $129.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.68 and its 200-day moving average is $97.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.28 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.62%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.65.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

