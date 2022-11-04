Venus Price Hits $5.41 on Top Exchanges (XVS)

Venus (XVS) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. One Venus token can currently be bought for approximately $5.41 or 0.00025726 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus has a market cap of $65.79 million and approximately $2.95 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Venus has traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003306 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000297 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000368 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,710.08 or 0.32015045 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00012504 BTC.

Venus Profile

Venus’ launch date was September 28th, 2020. Venus’ total supply is 29,745,110 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,170,524 tokens. Venus’ official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Venus is venus.io. Venus’ official message board is community.venus.io.

Buying and Selling Venus

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain.Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

