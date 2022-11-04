Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Given New $35.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by SVB Leerink from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VCYT. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Veracyte from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Veracyte from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veracyte presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Veracyte Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of VCYT stock opened at $24.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -40.38 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.33. Veracyte has a 12 month low of $14.85 and a 12 month high of $54.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veracyte

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $72.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.37 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 18.13% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. On average, equities analysts predict that Veracyte will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 90.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 712.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 46.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

