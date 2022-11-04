Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Price Target Cut to $27.00

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on VCYT. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Veracyte from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Veracyte from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Veracyte Price Performance

Shares of VCYT stock opened at $24.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.25 and a 200-day moving average of $20.33. Veracyte has a one year low of $14.85 and a one year high of $54.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -40.38 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $72.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.37 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 18.13%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veracyte will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,081,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,751,000 after buying an additional 225,118 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,144,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,372,000 after buying an additional 1,198,461 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Veracyte by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,131,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,908,000 after buying an additional 17,566 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 2.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,003,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,865,000 after acquiring an additional 82,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 9.3% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,960,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,057,000 after purchasing an additional 166,341 shares during the period.

About Veracyte

(Get Rating)

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.