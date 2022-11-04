Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 29,236 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 190,711 shares.The stock last traded at $13.19 and had previously closed at $13.19.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently issued reports on VRNA shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Verona Pharma in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Verona Pharma from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Verona Pharma from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.60.
Verona Pharma Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.47 and a 200-day moving average of $7.25.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 600,000 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,263,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,711,230. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRNA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Verona Pharma by 1,100.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 42,255 shares during the period. 47.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Verona Pharma Company Profile
Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.
