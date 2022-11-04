Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Acquired by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 54.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,200 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $18,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Humankind Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 753 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the second quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 8,515 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

VRTX traded down $6.72 on Friday, hitting $304.58. The company had a trading volume of 27,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,989. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $292.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.68. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $179.96 and a 1-year high of $318.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The stock has a market cap of $78.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.44.

Insider Activity

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 37.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 22,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.93, for a total value of $6,739,039.89. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,278 shares in the company, valued at $13,761,342.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 22,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.93, for a total value of $6,739,039.89. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,278 shares in the company, valued at $13,761,342.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 5,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total value of $1,710,812.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,996 shares in the company, valued at $18,339,667.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,678 shares of company stock worth $14,769,107. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $288.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.48.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

