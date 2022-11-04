Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target Raised to $280.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird to $280.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VRTX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $288.00 to $293.00 in a report on Sunday, October 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $302.48.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $311.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $292.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.44. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $179.96 and a 12 month high of $318.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 3.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 37.62%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. Research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.03, for a total value of $181,971.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,812.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.03, for a total transaction of $181,971.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,812.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total transaction of $3,565,846.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,383,365.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,678 shares of company stock worth $14,769,107 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFC Financial Management raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

