Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.10-$0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $261-$281 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $331.10 million. Viavi Solutions also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.10-$0.12 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on VIAV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Viavi Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,555,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,789. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 286.20 and a beta of 0.82. Viavi Solutions has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $18.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.23.

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $335.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.62 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 21,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $273,981.81. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,995 shares in the company, valued at $573,254.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAV. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 589.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,819,734 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,765 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 9.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,830,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,826,000 after buying an additional 598,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 182.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 827,810 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,952,000 after buying an additional 534,999 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,420,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,451,000 after buying an additional 506,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 80.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 627,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,295,000 after buying an additional 279,900 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

