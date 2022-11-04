VIBE (VIBE) Hits Market Cap of $655,274.87

VIBE (VIBE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. VIBE has a total market cap of $655,274.87 and $309.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIBE token can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, VIBE has traded up 4.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003307 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000297 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000368 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,646.06 or 0.32001054 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00012499 BTC.

About VIBE

VIBE was first traded on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. The Reddit community for VIBE is https://reddit.com/r/vibehub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @vibehubvr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VIBE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

