Victorian Plumbing Group (LON:VIC) Trading 4% Higher

Victorian Plumbing Group plc (LON:VIC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 57.73 ($0.67) and last traded at GBX 57.40 ($0.66). 46,959 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 514,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 55.20 ($0.64).

Separately, Barclays reduced their price target on Victorian Plumbing Group from GBX 80 ($0.92) to GBX 65 ($0.75) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 44.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 52.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of £182.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,800.00.

In other news, insider Dianne Walker purchased 22,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.54) per share, with a total value of £10,412.38 ($12,038.83).

Victorian Plumbing Group plc operates as an online retailer of bathroom products and accessories. It offers a range of products to B2C and trade customers with approximately 125 brands, as well as designs and develops in-house products. The company's bathroom product lines include tiles, flooring, and lighting.

