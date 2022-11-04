Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Vimeo to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.75.

Get Vimeo alerts:

Vimeo Stock Up 6.1 %

NASDAQ:VMEO traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.15. 70,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,384,181. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.57 and a 200 day moving average of $6.59. Vimeo has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $27.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vimeo

Vimeo ( NASDAQ:VMEO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Vimeo had a negative net margin of 20.85% and a negative return on equity of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $110.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.67 million. Research analysts forecast that Vimeo will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMEO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 8.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,845,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,373,000 after buying an additional 1,126,431 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,925,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,558,000 after buying an additional 291,050 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 252.3% during the first quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 11,296,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,200,000 after buying an additional 8,090,173 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 14.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,964,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,007,000 after buying an additional 1,364,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 11.9% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,137,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,908,000 after buying an additional 439,222 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vimeo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.