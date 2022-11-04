Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th.
Virtu Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 31.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Virtu Financial to earn $2.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.9%.
Virtu Financial Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ VIRT opened at $22.50 on Friday. Virtu Financial has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.03.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on VIRT. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Virtu Financial to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Virtu Financial from $37.50 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Virtu Financial from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Virtu Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Virtu Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.38.
Virtu Financial Company Profile
Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.
