Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.71-$1.71 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $782.00 million-$782.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $757.09 million.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VSTO shares. Roth Capital lowered Vista Outdoor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. KeyCorp cut shares of Vista Outdoor to a sector weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a hold rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on Vista Outdoor from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.00.
NYSE:VSTO traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.80. 1,391,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,166. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.81. Vista Outdoor has a 12-month low of $23.80 and a 12-month high of $52.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.85.
Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories that serves hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.
