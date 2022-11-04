Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.71-$1.71 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $782.00 million-$782.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $757.09 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VSTO shares. Roth Capital lowered Vista Outdoor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. KeyCorp cut shares of Vista Outdoor to a sector weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a hold rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on Vista Outdoor from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Vista Outdoor Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSE:VSTO traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.80. 1,391,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,166. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.81. Vista Outdoor has a 12-month low of $23.80 and a 12-month high of $52.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vista Outdoor

About Vista Outdoor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 6.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 44.9% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the first quarter valued at about $398,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the second quarter worth about $390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories that serves hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

Featured Stories

