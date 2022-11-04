Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VOD. Barclays reduced their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 140 ($1.62) to GBX 120 ($1.39) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 225 ($2.60) to GBX 215 ($2.49) in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 180 ($2.08) to GBX 155 ($1.79) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Vodafone Group Public from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 146 ($1.69) to GBX 143 ($1.65) in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $148.83.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Vodafone Group Public Trading Down 2.9 %

VOD stock opened at $11.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.24. Vodafone Group Public has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vodafone Group Public

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VOD. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 152,468 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 8,569 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 287,501 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,776,000 after buying an additional 53,598 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 171,749 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,855,000 after buying an additional 6,740 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 51,427 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. 8.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.