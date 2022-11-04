Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VOD. Barclays reduced their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 140 ($1.62) to GBX 120 ($1.39) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 225 ($2.60) to GBX 215 ($2.49) in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 180 ($2.08) to GBX 155 ($1.79) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Vodafone Group Public from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 146 ($1.69) to GBX 143 ($1.65) in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $148.83.
Vodafone Group Public Trading Down 2.9 %
VOD stock opened at $11.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.24. Vodafone Group Public has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82.
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
