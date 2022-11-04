Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €48.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) has been given a €48.00 ($48.00) price objective by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 126.52% from the stock’s current price.

VNA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($34.00) target price on shares of Vonovia in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group set a €24.00 ($24.00) price objective on Vonovia in a report on Friday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($50.00) target price on Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($35.00) price target on Vonovia in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.30 ($33.30) price objective on Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Shares of VNA stock traded down €0.49 ($0.49) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €21.19 ($21.19). 2,595,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €23.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €29.32. Vonovia has a 1-year low of €18.59 ($18.59) and a 1-year high of €54.10 ($54.10). The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.54. The company has a market cap of $16.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

