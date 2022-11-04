Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Trading Down 1.9%

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR – Get Rating) traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.35 and last traded at $4.60. 24,653 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 105,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VOR has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Vor Biopharma from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vor Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.88.

Vor Biopharma Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vor Biopharma

Vor Biopharma ( NYSE:VOR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. Equities analysts expect that Vor Biopharma Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vor Biopharma by 39.0% in the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Corton Capital Inc. lifted its position in Vor Biopharma by 37.6% in the second quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 14,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $86,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vor Biopharma

Vor Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML blood cancer cells.

Further Reading

