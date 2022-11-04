Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Trading Down 1.9%

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR – Get Rating) traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.35 and last traded at $4.60. 24,653 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 105,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.69.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
VOR has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Vor Biopharma from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vor Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.88.
Vor Biopharma Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.81.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vor Biopharma
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vor Biopharma by 39.0% in the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Corton Capital Inc. lifted its position in Vor Biopharma by 37.6% in the second quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 14,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $86,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Vor Biopharma
Vor Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML blood cancer cells.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vor Biopharma (VOR)
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
Receive News & Ratings for Vor Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vor Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.