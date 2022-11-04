Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Trading Down 1.9%

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VORGet Rating) traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.35 and last traded at $4.60. 24,653 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 105,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VOR has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Vor Biopharma from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vor Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.88.

Vor Biopharma Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.81.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VORGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. Equities analysts expect that Vor Biopharma Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vor Biopharma

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vor Biopharma by 39.0% in the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Corton Capital Inc. lifted its position in Vor Biopharma by 37.6% in the second quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 14,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $86,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vor Biopharma

Vor Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML blood cancer cells.

Further Reading

