Vow 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $695,884.00 (VOW)

Vow (VOW) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 4th. Over the last seven days, Vow has traded 3% lower against the dollar. Vow has a market cap of $152.49 million and approximately $695,884.00 worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vow token can currently be purchased for about $0.97 or 0.00004583 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.



Vow Profile

Vow’s launch date was March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 1,085,128,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,110,529 tokens. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vow is vowcurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Vow

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow aims to change the world by decentralizing the issuance of currency.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vow using one of the exchanges listed above.

