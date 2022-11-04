Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Receives $78.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.42.

VOYA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Voya Financial from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Voya Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Voya Financial from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Voya Financial to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Voya Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

NYSE:VOYA opened at $65.35 on Friday. Voya Financial has a 12-month low of $56.20 and a 12-month high of $74.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.83.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.28. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $273.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that Voya Financial will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.36%.

In other news, insider Michael S. Smith sold 8,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total transaction of $524,628.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,373,733.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 22.1% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its position in Voya Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Voya Financial by 20.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Voya Financial by 60.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 471 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Voya Financial by 3.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

