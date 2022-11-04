Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €135.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($135.00) price target on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €135.00 ($135.00) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €178.00 ($178.00) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, September 29th. UBS Group set a €114.00 ($114.00) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €140.00 ($140.00) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €201.00 ($201.00) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

Wacker Chemie Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of ETR:WCH opened at €114.55 ($114.55) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.95, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion and a PE ratio of 4.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €122.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is €143.25. Wacker Chemie has a 1 year low of €98.58 ($98.58) and a 1 year high of €187.10 ($187.10).

About Wacker Chemie

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

