Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 550.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,477 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,486 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,681,258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,716,452,000 after buying an additional 520,788 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,297,510,000 after buying an additional 5,007,342 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,904,858 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,623,951,000 after buying an additional 303,726 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Walmart by 7.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,319,525 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,387,864,000 after acquiring an additional 608,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,642,783 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $989,243,000 after purchasing an additional 784,900 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.93.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 44,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $6,013,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 282,814,794 shares in the company, valued at $37,897,182,396. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $34,457,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 283,200,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,033,569,571.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 44,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $6,013,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 282,814,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,897,182,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,160,874 shares of company stock valued at $298,616,900. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $141.82. 28,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,530,017. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.34. The company has a market cap of $384.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

