Warburg Research Reiterates “€99.00” Price Target for Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE)

Warburg Research set a €99.00 ($99.00) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAEGet Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €75.00 ($75.00) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €78.00 ($78.00) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($110.00) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($140.00) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($110.00) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Shop Apotheke Europe Stock Performance

Shares of SAE opened at €38.19 ($38.19) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.29. The company has a market capitalization of $691.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €46.03 and a 200 day moving average of €72.60. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12 month low of €37.25 ($37.25) and a 12 month high of €165.70 ($165.70).

Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

