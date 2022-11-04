Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.32) Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:WBD)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) – Analysts at Barrington Research increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 1st. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.34). Barrington Research has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Warner Bros. Discovery’s current full-year earnings is $1.71 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Warner Bros. Discovery’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.
Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 14.32% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue was up 220.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share.
WBD opened at $11.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Warner Bros. Discovery has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $27.50.
In related news, insider Gerhard Zeiler bought 20,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.69 per share, with a total value of $293,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 230,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,386,147.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBD. Newport Trust Co acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $510,079,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,859,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,723,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,883,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,469,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.32% of the company’s stock.
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.
