Warpaint London (LON:W7L) Shares Down 3.1%

Shares of Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L – Get Rating) traded down 3.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 145 ($1.68) and last traded at GBX 146.75 ($1.70). 52,141 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 102,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 151.50 ($1.75).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Warpaint London in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Warpaint London Stock Down 3.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.91, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of £112.63 million and a PE ratio of 2,096.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 130.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 128.09.

Warpaint London Cuts Dividend

About Warpaint London

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 2.02%. Warpaint London’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.71%.

Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. It provides supply chain management services; and operates as a wholesaler. The company provides its products under the W7, Technic, Man'stuff, Body Collection, Vintage, Very Vegan, and Chit Chat brand names.

