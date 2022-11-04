Warpaint London (LON:W7L) Shares Down 3.1%

Shares of Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L – Get Rating) traded down 3.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 145 ($1.68) and last traded at GBX 146.75 ($1.70). 52,141 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 102,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 151.50 ($1.75).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Warpaint London in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.
Warpaint London Stock Down 3.1 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.91, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of £112.63 million and a PE ratio of 2,096.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 130.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 128.09.
Warpaint London Cuts Dividend
About Warpaint London
Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. It provides supply chain management services; and operates as a wholesaler. The company provides its products under the W7, Technic, Man'stuff, Body Collection, Vintage, Very Vegan, and Chit Chat brand names.
