Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Position Boosted by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp grew its position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 440 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WTS. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 210.4% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $5,048,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 139.0% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 8.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $339,000. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $35,839.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,367.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:WTS opened at $140.87 on Friday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.31 and a 12 month high of $212.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.82 and its 200-day moving average is $132.50.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.48. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $526.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.73 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $192.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.40.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Further Reading

