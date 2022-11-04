Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) PT Raised to $143.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $129.00 to $143.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.11% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $192.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Northcoast Research began coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.60.

Watts Water Technologies Price Performance

Shares of WTS traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.85. 829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,705. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.82 and its 200 day moving average is $132.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Watts Water Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $116.31 and a fifty-two week high of $212.00. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.48. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $526.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.73 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $35,839.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,367.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Watts Water Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTS. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 22,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 3,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 8,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

