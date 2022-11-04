WazirX Market Cap Hits $82.28 Million (WRX)

WazirX (WRX) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. WazirX has a total market cap of $82.28 million and approximately $2.83 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WazirX coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00001022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WazirX has traded up 3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WazirX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003255 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000295 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000366 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000288 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,712.41 or 0.31826079 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00012430 BTC.

About WazirX

WazirX was first traded on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,872 coins. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx. WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com.

Buying and Selling WazirX

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WazirX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WazirX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.