Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $2.11 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 1.0% of Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,259,316,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,603,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,441,000 after purchasing an additional 161,668 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,537,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,056,000 after purchasing an additional 459,736 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,389,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,036,000 after acquiring an additional 277,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,251,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,758,000 after buying an additional 178,226 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.52. The company had a trading volume of 32,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,130,077. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $115.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.80.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.