Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 691 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CMG Global Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 11.0% during the second quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 785 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 8.8% during the second quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 1,004 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 14,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,128,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on LMT. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $460.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $484.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $425.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $427.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $127.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.76. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $328.20 and a twelve month high of $491.15.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.42%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

