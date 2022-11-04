Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Sells 103 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,034 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 106,624 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $21,558,000 after acquiring an additional 14,118 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,680 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 22,830 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.2% during the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 6,424 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 11.6% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,773,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $179.82 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $193.29 and a 200-day moving average of $192.61.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on LOW. BNP Paribas cut Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $248.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.78.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.